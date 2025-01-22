Early morning PT with 2d TSB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jeth B. Rey and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kristie L. Brady, (center), pose for a group photo with 2d Theater Signal Brigade members following an unit physical training session January 27, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Lt. Gen. Rey and Sgt. Maj. Brady visited the brigade to gain insight provided valuable perspectives on the evolving landscape of cyber operations. Lt. Gen. Rey is the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, United States Army. Sgt. Maj. Kristie L. Brady is the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Chief of Staff G-6. The Deputy Chief of Staff G-6 is the principal military advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army for planning, strategy, network architecture, and implementation of command, control, communications, cyber operations, and networks for worldwide Army operations. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)