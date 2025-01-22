Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Early morning PT with 2d TSB

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jeth B. Rey and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kristie L. Brady, (center), pose for a group photo with 2d Theater Signal Brigade members following an unit physical training session January 27, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Lt. Gen. Rey and Sgt. Maj. Brady visited the brigade to gain insight provided valuable perspectives on the evolving landscape of cyber operations. Lt. Gen. Rey is the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, United States Army. Sgt. Maj. Kristie L. Brady is the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Chief of Staff G-6. The Deputy Chief of Staff G-6 is the principal military advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army for planning, strategy, network architecture, and implementation of command, control, communications, cyber operations, and networks for worldwide Army operations. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 23:44
    Photo ID: 8844604
    VIRIN: 250127-A-FX425-1554
    Resolution: 5587x2636
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Stronger Together
    Leadership Engagement
    2SIGBDE
    We Are NETCOM

