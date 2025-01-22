Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Migration Operational Readiness Exercise

    ROMA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the Texas Military Department and members of the Department of Public Safety hold a migration operational readiness exercise (MORE) in Roma, Texas, Jan. 20, 2025. During this show of force, TMD and DPS practiced riot response, and deterred illegal activity at the border. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

