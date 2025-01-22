Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Texas Military Department and members of the Department of Public Safety hold a migration operational readiness exercise (MORE) in Roma, Texas, Jan. 20, 2025. During this show of force, TMD and DPS practiced riot response, and deterred illegal activity at the border. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)