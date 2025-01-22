Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th OSS Airmen recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Noah Schultz, left, 100th Operations Support Squadron assistant chief controller, Staff Sgt. Justin Cook, center, 100th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, and Master Sgt. Jane Acreman, right, 100th Operations Support Squadron chief controller, pose for a photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 21, 2025. Team members of the 100th Operations Support Squadron celebrated with a member who was recognized at the ReaDy Airman of the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)