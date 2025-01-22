Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th OSS Airmen recognized [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th OSS Airmen recognized

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Noah Schultz, left, 100th Operations Support Squadron assistant chief controller, Staff Sgt. Justin Cook, center, 100th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, and Master Sgt. Jane Acreman, right, 100th Operations Support Squadron chief controller, pose for a photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 21, 2025. Team members of the 100th Operations Support Squadron celebrated with a member who was recognized at the ReaDy Airman of the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 07:31
    Photo ID: 8843507
    VIRIN: 250121-F-BN500-1002
    Resolution: 7361x5258
    Size: 20.07 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th OSS Airmen recognized [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th SFS Airmen recognized
    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th OSS Airmen recognized
    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th OSS Airmen recognized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100th ARW
    100th OSS
    ReaDyCulture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download