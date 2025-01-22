Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard monitors Manitoulin transit Lake Erie

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), Neah Bay (WTGB 105), and Canadian
    Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley broke the Manitoulin free from the ice yesterday after arriving
    on scene, which allowed the vessel to continue its transit. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 12:03
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
