U.S. Coast Guard monitors Manitoulin transit Lake Erie

U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), Neah Bay (WTGB 105), and Canadian
Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley broke the Manitoulin free from the ice yesterday after arriving
on scene, which allowed the vessel to continue its transit. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)
