Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen receive scholarship from Rosecrans Chief's Association

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen receive scholarship from Rosecrans Chief's Association

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, and their chiefs pose for a group photo after receiving a $500 scholarship from the Rosecrans Chief’s Association at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 25, 2025. The Rosecrans Chief’s Association awards scholarships every year to recognize Airman’s commitments to excellence and support their pursuit of higher education. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 10:09
    Photo ID: 8842911
    VIRIN: 250125-F-FP794-6230
    Resolution: 4562x3035
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen receive scholarship from Rosecrans Chief's Association, by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download