Airmen receive scholarship from Rosecrans Chief's Association

Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, and their chiefs pose for a group photo after receiving a $500 scholarship from the Rosecrans Chief’s Association at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 25, 2025. The Rosecrans Chief’s Association awards scholarships every year to recognize Airman’s commitments to excellence and support their pursuit of higher education. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)