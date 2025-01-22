Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is prepped for takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the United States’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)