Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James O’Conor, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron mission weather noncommissioned officer in-charge, provides a weather update during a step brief at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 04:57
|Photo ID:
|8842209
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-OL684-1015
|Resolution:
|6301x4201
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
