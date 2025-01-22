Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James O’Conor, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron mission weather noncommissioned officer in-charge, provides a weather update during a step brief at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)