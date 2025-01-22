Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission [Image 1 of 9]

    Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James O’Conor, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron mission weather noncommissioned officer in-charge, provides a weather update during a step brief at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    This work, Ellsworth Raiders prepare for BTF 25-1 training mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

