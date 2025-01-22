Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wasp Post Deployment Ammunition Offload

    Wasp Post Deployment Ammunition Offload

    EARLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keresea Illenye 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    EARLE, N.J. (Jan. 24, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Ammon Acuff, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), transports ammunition on the ship’s flight deck, Jan. 24, 2025. Wasp is in port Naval Weapons Station Earle, conducting ammunition offload following a seven-month deployment to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keresea Illenye)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 16:25
    Photo ID: 8841760
    VIRIN: 250124-N-JY783-1127
    Resolution: 5090x3393
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: EARLE, NEW JERSEY, US
    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    Weapons
    Ammo Offload
    Post Deployment
    NWS Earle

