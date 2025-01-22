Wasp Post Deployment Ammunition Offload

EARLE, N.J. (Jan. 24, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Matthew Smith, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), verifies ammunition to offload with a supervisor at Naval Weapons Station Earle in the ship’s hangar bay, Jan. 24, 2025. Wasp is in port Naval Weapons Station Earle, conducting ammunition offload following a seven-month deployment to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keresea Illenye)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 16:39
|Photo ID:
|8841757
|VIRIN:
|250124-N-JY783-1084
|Resolution:
|5187x3458
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|EARLE, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
