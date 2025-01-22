Wasp Post Deployment Ammunition Offload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EARLE, N.J. (Jan. 24, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Matthew Smith, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), verifies ammunition to offload with a supervisor at Naval Weapons Station Earle in the ship’s hangar bay, Jan. 24, 2025. Wasp is in port Naval Weapons Station Earle, conducting ammunition offload following a seven-month deployment to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keresea Illenye)