Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts reception for NATO and Allied Partner medical leaders

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, Command Surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Director of Defense Health Agency Europe, welcomes NATO and Allied medical partners to the Medical Readiness Command, Europe 2025 New Year’s reception held at the Ramstein Officer’s Club Jan. 24. The reception was widely attended by senior U.S. military medical leaders and NATO and Allied partners from across Europe.