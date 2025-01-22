RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, Command Surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Director of Defense Health Agency Europe, welcomes NATO and Allied medical partners to the Medical Readiness Command, Europe 2025 New Year’s reception held at the Ramstein Officer’s Club Jan. 24. The reception was widely attended by senior U.S. military medical leaders and NATO and Allied partners from across Europe.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8841120
|VIRIN:
|250124-A-YV790-7216
|Resolution:
|6119x4391
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts reception for NATO and Allied Partner medical leaders, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
