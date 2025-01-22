Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, Command Surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Director of Defense Health Agency Europe, welcomes NATO and Allied medical partners to the Medical Readiness Command, Europe 2025 New Year’s reception held at the Ramstein Officer’s Club Jan. 24. The reception was widely attended by senior U.S. military medical leaders and NATO and Allied partners from across Europe.

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts reception for NATO and Allied Partner medical leaders, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Europe
    Army Medicine
    Medical Readiness Command

