Maj. Gen. John Newberry, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center commander, addresses attendees at the Order of the Nucleus Ceremony, Jan. 23, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The Order of the Nucleus recognizes individual who have gone above and beyond in their service at the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 15:44
|Photo ID:
|8840182
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-BX440-1073
|Resolution:
|5120x3416
|Size:
|8.29 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. John Newberry Addresses Attendees at the Order of the Nucleus Ceremony, by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
