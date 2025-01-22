Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. John Newberry Addresses Attendees at the Order of the Nucleus Ceremony

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Maj. Gen. John Newberry, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center commander, addresses attendees at the Order of the Nucleus Ceremony, Jan. 23, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The Order of the Nucleus recognizes individual who have gone above and beyond in their service at the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

