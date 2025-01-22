Maj. Gen. John Newberry Addresses Attendees at the Order of the Nucleus Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John Newberry, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center commander, addresses attendees at the Order of the Nucleus Ceremony, Jan. 23, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The Order of the Nucleus recognizes individual who have gone above and beyond in their service at the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)