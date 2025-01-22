Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pavehawk departs Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pavehawk departs Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Moon 

    176th Wing

    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pavehawk helicopter departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on October 3rd, 2024. The HH-60 is the Defense Department's only dedicated rotary-wing combat search and rescue platform.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 14:55
    Photo ID: 8840064
    VIRIN: 241008-Z-GH714-1002
    Resolution: 5779x3252
    Size: 12.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pavehawk departs Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, by SrA Joseph Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th WIng
    HH-60G

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download