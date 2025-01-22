An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pavehawk helicopter departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on October 3rd, 2024. The HH-60 is the Defense Department's only dedicated rotary-wing combat search and rescue platform.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 14:55
|Photo ID:
|8840064
|VIRIN:
|241008-Z-GH714-1002
|Resolution:
|5779x3252
|Size:
|12.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pavehawk departs Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, by SrA Joseph Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
