Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRICARE Online Patient Portal Decommissioning: Download Your Health Records Now

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TRICARE Online Patient Portal Decommissioning: Download Your Health Records Now

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    The TRICARE Online Patient Portal will only be available until April 1. Take the time now to download and store your legacy health records to ensure you can easily access them if needed.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 09:24
    Photo ID: 8839575
    VIRIN: 250122-O-BS416-2551
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 98.11 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRICARE Online Patient Portal Decommissioning: Download Your Health Records Now, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TRICARE Online Patient Portal Decommissioning: Download Your Health Records Now

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRICARE
    TRICARE Online
    TRICARE Online Patient Portal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download