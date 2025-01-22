Coast Guard, partner agencies enforce Gasparilla safety zone

The Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary and partner agencies will be enforcing a safety zone for the Gasparilla Parade, Saturday, on Tampa Bay from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 25, 2025. All boaters are advised to monitor VHF Ch. 16 and contact the Coast Guard or other nearby agency partners in the event of a water emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 09:24
|Photo ID:
|8839574
|VIRIN:
|250123-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|1001x939
|Size:
|307.15 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.