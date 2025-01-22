U.S. Soldiers, KATUSAs and DOD Civilians stationed in Camp Casey, South Korea participate in the Dongducheon City Cultural Tour, Dec. 13, 2024. This cultural experience provides service members with a valuable opportunity to engage with Korean traditions, appreciate the city’s peaceful atmosphere, and deepen their understanding of Korea’s military history. (DoD photo by PFC Jung Min Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 20:19
|Photo ID:
|8839185
|VIRIN:
|241213-A-N5022-1077
|Resolution:
|4904x3269
|Size:
|807.13 KB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dongducheon City Cultural Tour, by PFC Jung Min Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.