U.S. Soldiers, KATUSAs and DOD Civilians stationed in Camp Casey, South Korea participate in the Dongducheon City Cultural Tour, Dec. 13, 2024. This cultural experience provides service members with a valuable opportunity to engage with Korean traditions, appreciate the city’s peaceful atmosphere, and deepen their understanding of Korea’s military history. (DoD photo by PFC Jung Min Lee, KATUSA)