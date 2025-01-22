Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dongducheon City Cultural Tour

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jung Min Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Soldiers, KATUSAs and DOD Civilians stationed in Camp Casey, South Korea participate in the Dongducheon City Cultural Tour, Dec. 13, 2024. This cultural experience provides service members with a valuable opportunity to engage with Korean traditions, appreciate the city’s peaceful atmosphere, and deepen their understanding of Korea’s military history. (DoD photo by PFC Jung Min Lee, KATUSA)

