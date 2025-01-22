Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander, Fleet Escort Force holds office call with Commander, Task Force 70 to discuss bilateral integration

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 8, 2025) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Yoshihiro Goka, Commander, Fleet Escort Force (CFCF), center right, discusses bilateral integration with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, center left, and members of the CTF 70 and Destroyer Squadron 15 staffs during an office call held at the CFCF Headquarters, Funakoshi Base, Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 8. The office call was held to discuss goals for 2025, and to reflect on bilateral accomplishments in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)

    TAGS

    allies
    JMSDF
    CTF 70
    bilateral integration
    CFCF

