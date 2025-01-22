Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander, Fleet Escort Force holds office call with Commander, Task Force 70 to discuss bilateral integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 8, 2025) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Yoshihiro Goka, Commander, Fleet Escort Force (CFCF), center right, discusses bilateral integration with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, center left, and members of the CTF 70 and Destroyer Squadron 15 staffs during an office call held at the CFCF Headquarters, Funakoshi Base, Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 8. The office call was held to discuss goals for 2025, and to reflect on bilateral accomplishments in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)