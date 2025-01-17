Veterans of Foreign Wars Senior Vice Commander visits Europe

SEMBACH, Germany - Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Senior Vice Commander, Carol Whitmore and members of her staff paid a visit to Medical Readiness Command, Europe Jan. 16 to introduce themselves and talk shop. Whitmore and her team were visiting various commands across Europe to show their unwavering support for overseas servicemembers and their families. Pictured with Whitmore are U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (center), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez (2nd from right).
