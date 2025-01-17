Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans of Foreign Wars Senior Vice Commander visits Europe

    GERMANY

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany - Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Senior Vice Commander, Carol Whitmore and members of her staff paid a visit to Medical Readiness Command, Europe Jan. 16 to introduce themselves and talk shop. Whitmore and her team were visiting various commands across Europe to show their unwavering support for overseas servicemembers and their families. Pictured with Whitmore are U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (center), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez (2nd from right).

    Europe
    VFW
    Army Medicine
    Medical Readiness Command

