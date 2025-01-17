Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Rota: Carmen Perez Soto

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Rota: Carmen Perez Soto

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 13, 2025) Carmen Perez Soto, assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain's Port Operations department, poses for a photo Jan. 13, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 04:38
    Photo ID: 8838157
    VIRIN: 250113-N-NC885-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: Carmen Perez Soto, by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port Operations
    NAVSTA Rota
    Team Rota
    EURAFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download