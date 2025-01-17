Army Ranger-qualified Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer graduates from elite Sapper School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Jack Bordes (center), a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer and the executive officer for the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment of the 192nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), graduated from the elite Sapper Leader Course on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Bordes was inspired to attend the Sapper Leader Course by 1st Lt. Tyler L. Wetzel (left), an Army Combat Engineer officer and platoon leader in the Fort Liberty, North Carolina-based 57th Sapper Company (Airborne) “Rough Terrain.” Courtesy photo.