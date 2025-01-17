Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Ranger-qualified Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer graduates from elite Sapper School

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Walter Ham  

    20th CBRNE Command

    1st Lt. Jack Bordes (center), a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer and the executive officer for the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment of the 192nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), graduated from the elite Sapper Leader Course on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Bordes was inspired to attend the Sapper Leader Course by 1st Lt. Tyler L. Wetzel (left), an Army Combat Engineer officer and platoon leader in the Fort Liberty, North Carolina-based 57th Sapper Company (Airborne) “Rough Terrain.” Courtesy photo.

    Army Ranger-qualified EOD 1st lieutenant graduates from elite Sapper School

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Sapper Leader Course
    20th CBRNE Command
    52nd EOD Group
    192nd EOD Battalion

