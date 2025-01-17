Leadership Spotlight: Maj. Gen. Stefanie Horvath

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers, families, and friends gather to celebrate the promotion of Army Maj. Gen. Stephanie Horvath October 23, 2024, at Cedar Street Armory in Saint Paul. Horvath serves as the Deputy Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard and as Deputy Commanding General, National Guard, of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper, Minnesota National Guard.)