    9/11 Patriot Day Memorial Graphic

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kasie Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    This graphic was created on Sep. 11, 2024 at Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, to honor the victims who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and was renamed Patriot Day. The vector illustration of the twin towers inside a pentagon, the American flag and text are positioned over the photos of all of the identified victims of the attacks with the 117th Air Refueling Wing patch in the corner. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Senior Airman Kasie Faddis)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 13:46
    Photo ID: 8837193
    VIRIN: 240911-Z-UQ780-1001
    Resolution: 4500x4500
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Air National Guard
    9/11
    Patriot Day
    National Guard
    117ARW

