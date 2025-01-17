9/11 Patriot Day Memorial Graphic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This graphic was created on Sep. 11, 2024 at Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, to honor the victims who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and was renamed Patriot Day. The vector illustration of the twin towers inside a pentagon, the American flag and text are positioned over the photos of all of the identified victims of the attacks with the 117th Air Refueling Wing patch in the corner. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Senior Airman Kasie Faddis)