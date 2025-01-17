Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army, industry spur innovation on network, command and control

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Kathryn Bailey 

    Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, and Network

    Mr. Mark Kitz, PEO for C3N and MG Patrick Ellis, C2-CFT Director welcome attendees to TEM 13 in Savannah, Georgia, on Dec. 10, 2024, promising transparency to industry partners in return for their innovative solutions to unify the Army’s network and elevate the systems running on it to ensure “fight tonight’ readiness in a multi-domain, multi-national conflict environment. (U.S. Army photo by Kathryn Bailey)

    Georgia
    Savannah
    command and control
    c2
    PEO C3N
    TEM13

