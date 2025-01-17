Army, industry spur innovation on network, command and control

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Mark Kitz, PEO for C3N and MG Patrick Ellis, C2-CFT Director welcome attendees to TEM 13 in Savannah, Georgia, on Dec. 10, 2024, promising transparency to industry partners in return for their innovative solutions to unify the Army’s network and elevate the systems running on it to ensure “fight tonight’ readiness in a multi-domain, multi-national conflict environment. (U.S. Army photo by Kathryn Bailey)