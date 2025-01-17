Coast Guard ensuring the safety and security of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Angelilli, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Keaton Bigler monitor the Potomac River amid the 2025 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2025. The Coast Guard deployed more than 300 personnel and 20 assets from Sector Maryland-National Capital Region and 40 specialized units for the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)