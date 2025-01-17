Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard ensuring the safety and security of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard ensuring the safety and security of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Angelilli, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Keaton Bigler monitor the Potomac River amid the 2025 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2025. The Coast Guard deployed more than 300 personnel and 20 assets from Sector Maryland-National Capital Region and 40 specialized units for the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 08:25
    Photo ID: 8836828
    VIRIN: 250120-G-FN033-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    waterways
    security
    presidential inauguration
    coast guard
    washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download