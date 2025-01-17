NAVFAC EURAFCENT Announces 2025 Engineer of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

W. Eric Cannon, P.E., poses for a photos Jan. 8, 2025. Cannon was recognized as the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) 2025 Engineer of the Year, Jan. 9. The NAVFAC Engineer of the Year program recognizes the outstanding achievements and contributions of engineers within NAVFAC, who demonstrate excellence in technical expertise, leadership, and innovation. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Keyly Santizo/Released)