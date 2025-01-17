60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Presidential Salute Battery, 1st Battalion, 3d United States Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), form a 2-person firing team and prepare to render a 21-gun salute at the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in honor of the new commander in chief in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The PSB’s primary mission is to fire cannon salutes in and around the National Capital Region in honor of U.S. dignitaries, chiefs of states for foreign nations and current, former and newly elected U.S. presidents. (DoD photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas)