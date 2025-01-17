Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DOA Seal

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DOA Seal

    ELIZABETHTOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Fort Knox

    Seal and emblem of the United States Department of the Army.
    Made it a few years ago in 3D and rendered it as an image.
    Original is in Modo but can be converted to other formats.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 00:15
    Photo ID: 8835766
    VIRIN: 250119-N-KF756-1682
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 120.9 KB
    Location: ELIZABETHTOWN, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOA Seal, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    seal
    logo
    Army
    emblem
    DOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download