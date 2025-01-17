Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard Visits Service Members at Nationals Park

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elise Moore 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, the adjutant general of the District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG), and Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Javier with the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, DCNG, discuss logistical operations for service members in the area of operations. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant 1st. Class Elise Moore)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 13:30
    Photo ID: 8834842
    VIRIN: 250117-A-WQ195-2082
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard Visits Service Members at Nationals Park, by SFC Elise Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Proud to Serve
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    NGPI60
    Inauguration2025
    60thInauguration

