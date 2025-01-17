Congressman Joe Wilson visits South Carolina Soldiers Preparing to Support the 60th Presidential Inauguration

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Capt. Adam Smith 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Congressman Joe Wilson arrives to visit Soldiers assigned to 1-118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, as they prepare for the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC), Jan. 17, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Adam Smith)

