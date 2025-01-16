Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Emergency Service Before Self…Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Julian C. Correa was recognized with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, cited for “professional achievement in the superior performance of his duties while serving as Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton Security Department harbor patrol unit, October 6, 2024.

While off-duty, Correa came across an apartment in his complex with smoke escaping from its door and windows. Without hesitation, he ran to the family’s aid and instructed another person to retrieve a second fire extinguisher and call 911. Despite the impending danger, he made entry through a locked door and began to safely combat the flames in the residence, saving three lives.

His exceptional professionalism, unrelenting perseverance and loyal dedication to duty reflect credit on him and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States naval service (official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)