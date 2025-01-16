Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army leaders highlight industrial base's role in battlefield success

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Megan Gully 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commander of AMC, gave opening remarks at a January 15 hot topic session hosted by the Association of the United States Army, discussing “Connecting the Industrial Base to the Tactical Edge.”

