Army leaders highlight industrial base's role in battlefield success

Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commander of AMC, gave opening remarks at a January 15 hot topic session hosted by the Association of the United States Army, discussing “Connecting the Industrial Base to the Tactical Edge.”
