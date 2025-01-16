California Army National Guard Los Angeles wildfire response efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. Dylan St. Laurent, right, a military police officer with the 270th Military Police Company, California Army National Guard, looks on as U.S. Army Sgt. Ricardo Hernandez, with the 149th Chemical Company, California Army Guard, checks the identification of a driver wanting to gain access to an area closed to the public in Pacific Palisades, California, Jan. 16, 2025, in the aftermath of wildfires that devastaed the area. California Army Guard Soldiers have been operating traffic control points and providing roving patrols in areas affected by the wildfires in order to ensure safety and security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)