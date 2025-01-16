USCGC Diligence (WMEC 616) assists a sailing vessel in distress

A Coast Guard small boat crew from the USCGC Diligence (WMEC 616), a medium endurance cutter, assists a sailing vessel in distress while on patrol in the Windward Passage, Dec. 27, 2024. Diligence conducted a 50-day patrol in the Windward Passage and Gulf of Mexico for maritime safety and security missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Christina Liano Mock)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 11:51
|Photo ID:
|8833928
|VIRIN:
|241227-G-G0100-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Hometown:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.