Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Diligence (WMEC 616) assists a sailing vessel in distress

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USCGC Diligence (WMEC 616) assists a sailing vessel in distress

    AT SEA

    12.27.2024

    Photo by Ensign Christina Liano Mock 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    A Coast Guard small boat crew from the USCGC Diligence (WMEC 616), a medium endurance cutter, assists a sailing vessel in distress while on patrol in the Windward Passage, Dec. 27, 2024. Diligence conducted a 50-day patrol in the Windward Passage and Gulf of Mexico for maritime safety and security missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Christina Liano Mock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 11:51
    Photo ID: 8833928
    VIRIN: 241227-G-G0100-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCGC Diligence
    CGatSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download