USCGC Diligence (WMEC 616) assists a sailing vessel in distress

A Coast Guard small boat crew from the USCGC Diligence (WMEC 616), a medium endurance cutter, assists a sailing vessel in distress while on patrol in the Windward Passage, Dec. 27, 2024. Diligence conducted a 50-day patrol in the Windward Passage and Gulf of Mexico for maritime safety and security missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Christina Liano Mock)