Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swedish Representatives attend 42nd ID CPX

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Swedish Representatives attend 42nd ID CPX

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Harley Jelis 

    New York National Guard

    Swedish military staff officers meet with leader of the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania during a command post exercise being held at the post on Nov. 21, 2024. The command post exercise was one of three being held as a runup to the division Warfighter exercise which the division will begin on January 24, 2025. The New York National Guard has a State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard and were visiting to learn about division level operations. ( (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Harley Jelis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 10:07
    Photo ID: 8833839
    VIRIN: 241121-A-AR422-1173
    Resolution: 4372x2647
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swedish Representatives attend 42nd ID CPX, by SFC Harley Jelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New York's 42nd Infantry Division heads heads to Warfighter exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    New York

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    Sweden
    State Partnership Program
    42nd Infantry Division
    42nd ID
    NYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download