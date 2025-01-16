Swedish Representatives attend 42nd ID CPX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Swedish military staff officers meet with leader of the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania during a command post exercise being held at the post on Nov. 21, 2024. The command post exercise was one of three being held as a runup to the division Warfighter exercise which the division will begin on January 24, 2025. The New York National Guard has a State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard and were visiting to learn about division level operations. ( (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Harley Jelis)