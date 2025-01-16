Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 holds all-hands call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2025) – Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, addresses the staff during an all-hands call aboard the repair and berthing barge YRB-30, in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 17. Task Force 70 controls the preponderance of forward-deployed air and surface maneuver and striking forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, overseeing Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and VAQ 134, as well as the ships and aircraft operating under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, including the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) and CVW-5. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)