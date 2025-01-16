Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 holds all-hands call

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 holds all-hands call

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2025) – Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, addresses the staff during an all-hands call aboard the repair and berthing barge YRB-30, in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 17. Task Force 70 controls the preponderance of forward-deployed air and surface maneuver and striking forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, overseeing Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and VAQ 134, as well as the ships and aircraft operating under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, including the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) and CVW-5. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 00:42
    Photo ID: 8833519
    VIRIN: 250117-N-IK052-1062
    Resolution: 7545x5030
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 holds all-hands call, by PO1 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    all-hands call
    CTF 70
    Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download