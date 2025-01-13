Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Someone to Talk – and Listen – RP Rating Turns 46

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Bradley Smith, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton Pastoral Care office, is part of the 46 legacy of his Navy enlisted rating which was officially established January 15, 1979. RPs like Smith help develop programs to meet the needs of servicemembers and their families, manage and execute command religious program to accommodate the diverse religious ministry requirements of Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families. They accommodate religious ministry requirements and support the provision of religious ministry. RPs also advise leadership on ethical decision-making, cross cultural awareness and conflict resolution. RPs can also be found in expeditionary environments, providing force protection expertise to Navy chaplains assigned to Marine Corps units. They are also assigned to military treatment facilities like Naval Hospital Bremerton (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs office).

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 17:01
    Photo ID: 8833055
    VIRIN: 250115-N-QW460-1003
    Resolution: 1843x1556
    Size: 540.2 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
