Go With the Flow – CDSE Director’s Vision Aims to Maximize Learning Potential for Security Community

Audrey Gutierrez – Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE) Director since September 2024 – leads the training and education organization within the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency’s Security Training Directorate that plays a key role in preventing bad actors from causing America harm.



“I think we are critical to the security of our country and our technology,” said Gutierrez. “Because we have near-peer competitors now, it’s absolutely essential to play a strong defense game as we are planning to innovate and prepare for AI (Artificial Intelligence) and the growing capability of our adversaries.



Before joining CDSE, she served as deputy director of Workforce Development for the Health Resources and Services Administration Learning Institute. Her previous experience includes chief for organizational performance for the Department of Defense Education Activity, and teaching Mandarin as a military language instructor while serving in the U.S. Air Force