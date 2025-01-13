Members of the 51st and 52nd Combat Communication Squadrons pose for a photo with their Peruvian partners during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Lima, Peru, Nov. 16, 2024. The inclusion of a Language Enabled Airman Program Spanish speaker allowed the combat communication Airmen to better integrate with local communities and partners, which led to strengthened partnerships and ties. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 09:17
|Photo ID:
|8832363
|VIRIN:
|241116-F-F3494-1001
|Resolution:
|4160x3120
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th CCG supports Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
5th CCG supports Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
No keywords found.