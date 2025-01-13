Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th CCG supports Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation

    LIMA, PERU

    11.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    78th Air Base Wing

    Members of the 51st and 52nd Combat Communication Squadrons pose for a photo with their Peruvian partners during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Lima, Peru, Nov. 16, 2024. The inclusion of a Language Enabled Airman Program Spanish speaker allowed the combat communication Airmen to better integrate with local communities and partners, which led to strengthened partnerships and ties. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 09:17
    Photo ID: 8832363
    VIRIN: 241116-F-F3494-1001
    Resolution: 4160x3120
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    5th CCG supports Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation

    LEAP
    APEC
    5th CCG
    51st CBCS
    52nd CBCS

