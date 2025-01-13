‘Turn on the Lights’: DAVD Display Helps Navy Divers Navigate Undersea Conditions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy divers test the Divers Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) during a training exercise in Little Creek, Virginia. Outfitted with components such as a heads-up display resembling virtual-reality glasses (which can be adapted to any Navy dive helmet), DAVD enables divers to better operate in inhospitable underwater environments. (Photo courtesy of Coda Octopus)