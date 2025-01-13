Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley transits inbound Dutch Harbor

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC 39) transits inbound Dutch Harbor while on patrol in the Gulf of Alaska. As the only major cutter homeported in Alaska, Alex Haley’s primary missions are search and rescue, international/domestic fisheries enforcement, and homeland defense. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Lt. j.g. John Walsh)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 17:36
    Photo ID: 8831685
    VIRIN: 250115-G-G0200-1001
    Resolution: 2790x1887
    Size: 959.97 KB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Alaska
    USCG
    Gulf of Alaska
    Pacific Area

