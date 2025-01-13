Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley transits inbound Dutch Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC 39) transits inbound Dutch Harbor while on patrol in the Gulf of Alaska. As the only major cutter homeported in Alaska, Alex Haley’s primary missions are search and rescue, international/domestic fisheries enforcement, and homeland defense. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Lt. j.g. John Walsh)