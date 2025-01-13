Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army G1 visits Poznan

    Army G1 visits Poznan

    POZNAN, POLAND

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Today, USAG Poland hosted LTG Brian Eifler, Deputy Chief of Staff, G1, where he emphasized the importance of units having everything they need to succeed. The Army G-1 oversees personnel policies, manpower planning, recruitment, retention, and soldier readiness to ensure the Army's force is prepared and supported.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 07:22
    Photo ID: 8830888
    VIRIN: 250113-A-PO583-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 173.12 KB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    G1
    graphic
    Stronger Together
    VCorps
    USAG Poland

