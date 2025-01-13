Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Roy Collins visits Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Roy Collins, deputy director for Force Protection, the joint staff, and his staff, pose for a photo with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Jan. 15, 2025. Maj. Gen. Collins visited MCB Camp Blaz to gain a better understanding of the facilities at the main cantonment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

    This work, Maj. Gen. Roy Collins visits Camp Blaz, by LCpl Rey Moreno Marilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    usmc
    mcipac
    indo -pacific
    campblaz
    dvvisit

