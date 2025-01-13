U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Roy Collins, deputy director for Force Protection, the joint staff, and his staff, pose for a photo with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Jan. 15, 2025. Maj. Gen. Collins visited MCB Camp Blaz to gain a better understanding of the facilities at the main cantonment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8830472
|VIRIN:
|250115-M-SG132-1004
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|17.69 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
This work, Maj. Gen. Roy Collins visits Camp Blaz, by LCpl Rey Moreno Marilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
