DSCU Institutional Capacity Building Team Honored with SECDEF Award

Institute for Security Governance (ISG) Regional Program Lead, Katrina Elledge, ISG Country Program Coordinator, Jeffrey Fletcher (CTR), and U.S. Ministry of Defense Advisor for Georgia, Kyle Brown, represented the Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU) team at the 2024 Annual Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards ceremony in Salt Lake City, Dec. 11, 2024. The award was presented by Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) for Sustainment, Steven Morani.