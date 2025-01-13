Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSCU Institutional Capacity Building Team Honored with SECDEF Award

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Jasmine Garcia 

    Defense Security Cooperation Agency

    Institute for Security Governance (ISG) Regional Program Lead, Katrina Elledge, ISG Country Program Coordinator, Jeffrey Fletcher (CTR), and U.S. Ministry of Defense Advisor for Georgia, Kyle Brown, represented the Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU) team at the 2024 Annual Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards ceremony in Salt Lake City, Dec. 11, 2024. The award was presented by Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) for Sustainment, Steven Morani.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 8829882
    VIRIN: 241211-O-QS679-5764
    Resolution: 1540x1032
    Size: 381.12 KB
    Location: US
    security cooperation
    Defense Security Cooperation Agency
    Defense Security Cooperation University

