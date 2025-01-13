Institute for Security Governance (ISG) Regional Program Lead, Katrina Elledge, ISG Country Program Coordinator, Jeffrey Fletcher (CTR), and U.S. Ministry of Defense Advisor for Georgia, Kyle Brown, represented the Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU) team at the 2024 Annual Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards ceremony in Salt Lake City, Dec. 11, 2024. The award was presented by Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) for Sustainment, Steven Morani.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 13:21
|Photo ID:
|8829882
|VIRIN:
|241211-O-QS679-5764
|Resolution:
|1540x1032
|Size:
|381.12 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSCU Institutional Capacity Building Team Honored with SECDEF Award, by Jasmine Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DSCU Institutional Capacity Building Team Honored with SECDEF Award
No keywords found.