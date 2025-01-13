Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPACEFOREUR-AF commander visits JCO

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SPACEFOREUR-AF commander visits JCO

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    National Space Defense Center

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Jake Middleton, U.S. Space Forces Europe-Africa commander, left, listens to a briefing at the Joint Commercial Operations cell in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 6, 2025. Middleton received a JCO mission overview brief and was focused on understanding how to onboard U.S. Africa Command countries into the JCO and allocate funding to support Tactical Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Tracking (TacSRT) Humanitarian Assistance and disaster relief requests received throughout his Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 12:44
    Photo ID: 8829871
    VIRIN: 250106-X-DA809-1006
    Resolution: 6635x4423
    Size: 18.65 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPACEFOREUR-AF commander visits JCO, by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCO
    S4S
    U.S. Space Forces-Space
    Joint Commercial Operations cell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download