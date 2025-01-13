SPACEFOREUR-AF commander visits JCO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Jake Middleton, U.S. Space Forces Europe-Africa commander, left, listens to a briefing at the Joint Commercial Operations cell in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 6, 2025. Middleton received a JCO mission overview brief and was focused on understanding how to onboard U.S. Africa Command countries into the JCO and allocate funding to support Tactical Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Tracking (TacSRT) Humanitarian Assistance and disaster relief requests received throughout his Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)