USO names 409th Contracting Support Brigade Soldier as 2024 volunteer of the year

Grant McCormick, USO regional vice president and Sandi Ballew, center operations manager for USO Deployment Processing Center award Staff Sgt. Garth D. Ritter, contract specialist with the 409th Contracting Support Brigade as the 2024 United Services Organization Europe, Middle East and Africa Volunteer of the Year, Dec. 20 during a ceremony at Sembach Kaserne. (courtesy photo).
