Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO names 409th Contracting Support Brigade Soldier as 2024 volunteer of the year

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USO names 409th Contracting Support Brigade Soldier as 2024 volunteer of the year

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Grant McCormick, USO regional vice president and Sandi Ballew, center operations manager for USO Deployment Processing Center award Staff Sgt. Garth D. Ritter, contract specialist with the 409th Contracting Support Brigade as the 2024 United Services Organization Europe, Middle East and Africa Volunteer of the Year, Dec. 20 during a ceremony at Sembach Kaserne. (courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 02:33
    Photo ID: 8829359
    VIRIN: 250114-A-UA555-1001
    Resolution: 1418x945
    Size: 273.38 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO names 409th Contracting Support Brigade Soldier as 2024 volunteer of the year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USO names 409th Contracting Support Brigade Soldier as 2024 volunteer of the year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    USO
    409th contracting support brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download