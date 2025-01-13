Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Frederick Crist shares his insights: Logistics, Multinational Collaboration, and Leadership

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Eunhye Park 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Maj. Gen. Frederick Crist, Director of Logistics for United Nations Command and U.S. Forces Korea, Deputy Director of Logistics for Combined Forces Command conducts a podcast interview on the critical role of logistics in conflict scenarios and his extensive military career, Dec. 2, 2024. (Photo By KATUSA PFC Yi, Seong Woo)

    Leadership
    Multinational
    Logistics
    CFC
    UNC
    USFK

