NMCSD representatives informing beneficiaries about TriWest transition

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 15, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) Health Benefits Supervisor, Richard Robson (R), informs beneficiaries about the transition to TriWest Healthcare Alliance, Nov. 15, 2024. To ensure a smooth and informed transition, NMCSD's Patient Relations team, in partnership with NMCSD's Health Benefits Department, proactively set up 13 outreach visits at Naval Base San Diego’s pharmacy, where they averaged approximately 30 customers contacts each day, providing education related to the TriWest transition, payment updates, open season, coverage options and contact information for the new contractor. This high-traffic location allowed NMCSD to address questions, clarify requirements, and provide immediate guidance on the steps needed for continued access to healthcare services. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!