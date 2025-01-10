Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCSD representatives informing beneficiaries about TriWest transition

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCSD representatives informing beneficiaries about TriWest transition

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 15, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) Health Benefits Supervisor, Richard Robson (R), informs beneficiaries about the transition to TriWest Healthcare Alliance, Nov. 15, 2024. To ensure a smooth and informed transition, NMCSD's Patient Relations team, in partnership with NMCSD's Health Benefits Department, proactively set up 13 outreach visits at Naval Base San Diego’s pharmacy, where they averaged approximately 30 customers contacts each day, providing education related to the TriWest transition, payment updates, open season, coverage options and contact information for the new contractor. This high-traffic location allowed NMCSD to address questions, clarify requirements, and provide immediate guidance on the steps needed for continued access to healthcare services. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 17:58
    Photo ID: 8829110
    VIRIN: 241115-N-WJ173-1002
    Resolution: 2073x2611
    Size: 830.23 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD representatives informing beneficiaries about TriWest transition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    TriCare
    TriWest
    Open Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download