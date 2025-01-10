Jan. 8 Warrior of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Connor Landwehr, 81st Force Support Squadron supervisory recreation specialist, receives a certificate from U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 8, 2025. Landwehr organizes and executes all outdoor recreation programming, scheduling approximately 100 programs per year. He executes over $50,000 in recharge for resiliency programs per year and impacted over 500 base personnel annually during these trips. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)