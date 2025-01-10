Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jan. 8 Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    Connor Landwehr, 81st Force Support Squadron supervisory recreation specialist, receives a certificate from U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 8, 2025. Landwehr organizes and executes all outdoor recreation programming, scheduling approximately 100 programs per year. He executes over $50,000 in recharge for resiliency programs per year and impacted over 500 base personnel annually during these trips. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 16:53
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Warrior of the Week

