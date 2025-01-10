Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ECES EOD controlled detonation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a photo during a controlled demolition within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 10, 2025. EOD technicians provide explosive threat mitigation using a range of sophisticated equipment such as bomb suits, remote-controlled robots, x-ray systems and chemical detection devices. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    USCENTCOM
    detonation
    AFCENT
    EOD
    CE
    379TH ECES

