U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a photo during a controlled demolition within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 10, 2025. EOD technicians provide explosive threat mitigation using a range of sophisticated equipment such as bomb suits, remote-controlled robots, x-ray systems and chemical detection devices. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 01:16
|Photo ID:
|8827838
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-LY429-1009
|Resolution:
|5916x3328
|Size:
|12.89 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 379th ECES EOD controlled detonation, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
