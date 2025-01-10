379th ECES EOD controlled detonation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a photo during a controlled demolition within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 10, 2025. EOD technicians provide explosive threat mitigation using a range of sophisticated equipment such as bomb suits, remote-controlled robots, x-ray systems and chemical detection devices. (U.S. Air Force photo)