    459th ARW Warrior of the Month for January 2025

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith 

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    SrA Caitlyn Jones, 459th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Avionics Technician, is the 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month. In regard to her service, she says, "The Air Force has played a large role in helping me excel in both my military and civilian careers. It has opened doors to new opportunities and experiences that I never would have had otherwise, allowing me to travel and broaden my horizons. I've gained a deeper understanding of myself and learned invaluable skills that have shaped me professionally and personally. My leadership has always been incredibly supportive, offering guidance and encouragement that has been essential in honing my abilities and reaching my full potential. The Air Force has truly been a catalyst for my growth and success, and I couldn’t be more grateful."

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 8827588
    VIRIN: 250103-F-EU949-1000
    Resolution: 1696x1108
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    #459thairrefuelingwing #459tharw #459arw

