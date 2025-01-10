January 20, 2025, the U.S. Army Reserves honors the life of Martin Luther King Jr. This year marks the 39th anniversary MLK day being an official holiday, where we as a country remember the life and the impact that Martin Luther King Jr. had on Civil Rights in the United States of America. (U.S. Army Reserves graphic by Spc. Shawn Fogleman)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 10:23
|Photo ID:
|8827322
|VIRIN:
|250112-A-OG608-3573
|Resolution:
|628x809
|Size:
|782.47 KB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating MLK Day 2025, by SPC Shawn Fogleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
