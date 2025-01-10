Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating MLK Day 2025

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Spc. Shawn Fogleman 

    350th Public Affairs Detachment

    January 20, 2025, the U.S. Army Reserves honors the life of Martin Luther King Jr. This year marks the 39th anniversary MLK day being an official holiday, where we as a country remember the life and the impact that Martin Luther King Jr. had on Civil Rights in the United States of America. (U.S. Army Reserves graphic by Spc. Shawn Fogleman)

    This work, Celebrating MLK Day 2025, by SPC Shawn Fogleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unity
    US Army Reserves
    318th
    88th
    MLK Day
    350th

