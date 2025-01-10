Celebrating MLK Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

January 20, 2025, the U.S. Army Reserves honors the life of Martin Luther King Jr. This year marks the 39th anniversary MLK day being an official holiday, where we as a country remember the life and the impact that Martin Luther King Jr. had on Civil Rights in the United States of America. (U.S. Army Reserves graphic by Spc. Shawn Fogleman)